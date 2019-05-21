Manitowoc man's body recovered from Lake Winnebago

Oshkosh Police say a 23-year-old Manitowoc man was located in a vehicle submerged in Lake Winnebago.

Officers did not release the man's name. They say he was in a red Volkswagen Golf.

On May 20, the car was found about 150 yards from the Bowen Street Fishing Dock.

At about 6 a.m., police responded to a call of damage to the railing at the dock. It appeared that the damage was caused by a vehicle.

Dive teams from Oshkosh Fire and Winnebago County searched the water. The Sheriff's Office used sonar and found a vehicle with a person inside.

An autopsy was being conducted Tuesday by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

Manitowoc Police say they received a call on May 20 to conduct a welfare check on the man.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at (920) 236-5700.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

