Body of missing boy recovered from Wisconsin River

The body of a missing 11-year-old boy has been recovered.

Sheriff Brent York from Adams County said the body was recovered at the Kilbourne Dam in the Wisconsin Dells.

Jamison Owen Dean Miller of rural Grand Marsh went underwater in the river on June 18, and he never resurfaced. Officials said underwater currents could've caused issues.

Diving operations had been suspended in the Wisconsin River after days of searching for the boy in Wisconsin Dells.

Authorities said extensive diving efforts had been made as well as the use of sonar units and other electronic devices.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has been assisted by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, City of Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Wisconsin DNR and the Fort McCoy Fire Department.

