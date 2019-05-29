Body of missing boater located in Oconto County

The body of a missing boater has been recovered from the Bay of Green Bay near Oconto.

On May 29, the Oconto County Sheriff's Office was told that a fisherman had discovered the body of a man about 3.1 miles southeast of Harbor Road.

The description of the man matched Benjamin Tart, a man who went missing April 29 when a boat capsized in the Menominee River off Stephenson Island in Marinette County.

The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body discovered Wednesday as Benjamin Tart.

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office, Oconto County Sheriff's Office and Brown County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the case.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tart family as they deal with the loss of a loved one," reads a statement from the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.

