Body of SC security guard who vanished 2 years ago found on company property

Authorities have recovered the body of a Santee Cooper security guard who had been missing since February 2017.

Michael Curry, 55, disappeared on Feb. 1, 2017. (Source: Santee Cooper/WCSC/Gray News)

Michael Curry, 55, vanished while on duty at the facility on Feb. 1, 2017.

Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said Curry’s body was recovered at the Jefferies Generation Station Wednesday afternoon after an employee spotted a shoe.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, Oliver said.

The South Carolina Public Service Authority Law Enforcement Division, The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene, and all are continuing in the investigation.

“Our thoughts are very much with Lt. Curry’s family,” Santee Cooper spokesperson Mollie Gore said. “This has unquestionably been a very difficult period for them.”

Curry disappeared while on duty at plant

Crews began searching for him after he missed a radio check while on duty at the facility. The Santee Cooper property is surrounded by water and woods. Crews conducted dive, foot, grid, and helicopter searches on dozens of acres of property after his disappearance but turned up nothing.

Chief Roy Avant of Santee Cooper Law Enforcement and Security Chief Roy Avant said the plant went into its standard protocol when someone misses a standard radio check.

When they were unable to find him, they notified the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said his agency received the call at 9 p.m.

The Berkeley County Rescue Squad was also called in to assist in the search.

Avant said Curry last spoke to a family member by phone at 5:59 p.m. the evening he disappeared and that all indications are that he was making his rounds at the time of his disappearance.

Curry’s security vehicle was found at the post.

Curry worked security for the facility for 15 years, Lewis said.

Copyright 2019 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.