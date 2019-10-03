Body of man who went into Mullet River for his dog has been found

UPDATE 10/5:

63-year-old Kevin McClintock’s body has been found along the Mullet River area.

Early on Saturday morning a group of kayakers called to report they had found a body in the water.

Plymouth Police along with the Sheboygan County Dive Team recovered the body from the river just outside of the initial search area. That's when and where it was confirmed the body was in fact Kevin McClintock.

The group that found the body was made up of local friends and family.

UPDATE 10/4:

Police police say the search for a man missing in the Mullet River is over. They say water rescue teams searched the river, the banks and other areas they think 63-year-old Kevan McClintock could have been carried by the river

McClintock, from Greenbush, was at a bar in downtown Plymouth when he went to check on his dog in the car at 12:30 Thursday morning. The dog ran off and jumped into the river.

"The friend he was with said the dog jumped in the water and she went running after him. Kevin is deathly afraid of water. He cannot swim," Brenda Saladini, a friend of McClintock's said.

The dog was later found by a friend, but McClintock remained missing. The friend hadn't seen McClintock go into the water and assumed he was at a bar.

Later that morning, the friend became concerned after learning McClintock had not been seen at the bar and his car was still in the downtown area.

McClintock was reported missing at 1 p.m., and a search of the river began immediately with Plymouth Police, Plymouth Fire, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Drone Team and a Wisconsin National Guard helicopter.

Police said high-water levels and fast current initially hampered the search effort. Friday the water levels and current were safe enough for the Sheboygan County Dive Team to search the river.

They covered the river from downtown to State Highway 67, where the river gets wider and deeper. Deputy Chief of Police Christopher Ringel said, "To continue searching beyond what we have done would compromise the safety of the search and rescue teams."

Plymouth Police say they'll follow the information they have right now and any new information that comes to them to find McClintock.

INITIAL REPORT

Plymouth police, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, and a Wisconsin National Guard helicopter are searching the Mullet River in downtown Plymouth for a missing man.

Relatives say the 63-year-old man was last seen at 12:30 a.m. going into the river to retrieve his dog that jumped into the water.

A friend found the dog later.

The man was reported missing at 1 p.m.

Plymouth police say high water and a fast current are hampering search teams.

Searchers plan to come back Friday morning if the search Thursday is unsuccessful.