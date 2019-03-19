Boys found woman's dismembered body in Menominee River

A man is being held on a $1 million cash bond in connection to the murder of a South Dakota woman whose dismembered body was found in a tributary of the Menominee River.

Officials in Menominee, Michigan, held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the investigation into the death and dismemberment of Tamara LaFramboise. CLICK HERE to watch the news conference.

Stephen Robert Falkenberg, 45, is charged with second degree murder in South Dakota. Investigators believe the killing happened in South Dakota, so that's where the prosecution on the murder charge will take place.

Falkenberg is from Menominee and graduated high school there.

On Saturday, March 16, two boys were walking their dog in the area of County Road 557 in Menominee Township when they made a grisly discovery. They looked over the side of a bridge and saw a body in the Little River. It was missing its feet, hands and head.

Police and deputies were called to the scene. One Menominee police officer remembered that a missing persons report had been distributed from South Dakota. That proved to be significant in helping investigators identify the body as Tamara LaFramboise.

LaFramboise was reported missing in Yankton County, South Dakota, on March 5. A list of her tattoos were obtained from a recent Yankton County Jail booking and the tattoos were consistent with the body that was pulled from the water in Michigan.

The search continues for the missing body parts and other evidence. A dive team from Marinette County has combed the river. Menominee County's drone unit has taken aerial footage of the area. Search warrants have been executed.

On Tuesday, the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy on the body. Results are pending.

"I think it's important to remember that there is a human aspect to this case, too. And that is that Ms. LaFramboise was the daughter of a woman, her mother who still lives in New Mexico," says Jeffrey Rogg, chief assistant prosecutor in Menominee County. "She was the mother of two young adult children. If you're a praying person, I would urge you to consider keeping their family in mind during the next difficult days, weeks and months ahead for them."

Our South Dakota partner station KSFY obtained an affidavit that states Falkenberg and LaFramboise were in an on again-off again relationship and that the relationship was very turbulent.

Falkenberg told police that he last saw LaFramboise in the morning on Friday, March 1. He said he had coffee with LaFramboise at her apartment and told him to leave.

LaFramboise was last seen leaving the Yankton Walmart on March 1. Falkenberg admitted picking her up from work earlier that morning.

Documents allege that Falkenberg admitted to another woman that he got into an altercation with LaFramboise at her home. He said he pushed LaFramboise against the wall and that she was dead, but didn't go into any detail about how she died.

According to court documents, the woman says Falkenberg told her he put LaFramboise's body near their family farm in Michigan and told the woman he dismembered LaFramboise because he did not want her to be identified.

Falkenberg is being held at the Yankton County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.

The investigation continues in Menominee. It's not yet known if Falkenberg will face additional charges in Michigan.

"We're still conducting a very thorough and elaborate investigation here. If at some point additional charges are warranted here, then those will be evaluated and perused," Rogg says.

Menominee County Sheriff Kenny Marks praised the work and communication of officials in three states working on this investigation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Yankton County. And especially, with Tamara's family at this time," Marks said.