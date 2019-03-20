Door County identifies body as missing Neenah man

UPDATE 3/22:

The Door County Sheriff's Office has identified the body of a man found in Lake Michigan at Cave Point County Park as 57-year-old Eric Richter.

Richter went missing on Feb. 10 after failing to return home from a trip to the Jacksonport area. Richter told his wife he was going to stop at Cave Point County Park to take some photos. His vehicle was found at the park later that night.

On March 20, the sheriff's office was notified of a body in the lake. A Department of Natural Resources warden launched a boat at Baileys Harbor. They were accompanied by Sturgeon Bay firefighters. Other rescue teams responded by land.

"Recovery efforts were hampered by rough seas, high winds and slippery rocks. After working in arduous conditions for several hours, the body of a white male was safely recovered from the water at 4:30 p.m.," reads a statement from the Door County Sheriff's Office.

On March 22, the sheriff's office announced that they had been able to positively identify the body as Eric Richter.

An autopsy was performed on March 21. Results are pending.

"A family is grieving the loss of a loved one. The Door County Sheriff’s Office asks that you keep this in mind before posting something that is inappropriate or insensitive," says Chief Deputy Patrick McCarty

**************************************************************

UPDATE: 3/21:

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday for a man found dead in Lake Michigan at Cave Point County Park.

The Door County Sheriff's Office says the man's name will be withheld until family members are notified of his death.

****************************************************************

PREVIOUS UPDATE:

The Door County Sheriff's Office reports it's investigating a body found in Lake Michigan at Cave Point County Park.

The sheriff's office tells Action 2 News it won't release any more details until Thursday.

Rescuers were looking for a body in that same area last month when a Neenah man disappeared.

Eric Richter, 57, told his wife he was going to stop at the park to take some photos on his way home from Jacksonport. His vehicle was found at the park later that night.

The sheriff's office said waves were 7 to 8 feet high and the shoreline was icy and slippery, and they feared he was swept into the water.