Body found in Beaver Dam River

Beaver Dam Police say a body was found in the water of the Beaver Dam River.

The gender and identity of the body has not been released.

Around 2:11 p.m. Saturday afternoon police responded to a call from two kayakers who had found the body.

The Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the Beaver Dam Fire and Rescue Department retrieved the body South of Cooper Street and North of Highway 151.

Cause of death is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information, please call the Beaver Dam Police Department at (920) 887-4612