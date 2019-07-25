Boaters rescued during severe weather in Oconto County

A daring rescue operation took place in Oconto Wednesday night after a boat capsized during severe weather.

At about 6:05 p.m., multiple agencies were called to a report of a boat taking on water. The boaters were in the water. They were wearing life jackets.

Dispatchers obtained GPS coordinates and located the boat about 6.5 miles due east of County Y and Red Cedar Road, on the Bay of Green Bay.

Rescue teams responded to the Oconto Breakwater.

"Due to the severe weather, bay conditions and location of the capsized boat, OFRD crews determined they were unable to respond due to size and lack of navigation equipment on their rescue boat. Oconto Fire Rescue then began coordinating with all responding agencies to prepare for medical treatment of patients, if needed when they reached shore," reads a statement from Oconto Fire & Rescue Lt. Ryan Pecha.

The boaters were ultimately rescued and taken to the Oconto Breakwater. From there, they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Oconto Fire & Rescue, Oconto Police, Oconto County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin DNR and the US Coast Guard assisted with the rescue.