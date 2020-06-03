Boater missing on Lake Butte des Morts

A boater is missing on Lake Butte des Morts.

Another boater survived several hours in the water before making it to shore.

At about 7:40 p.m., the men were fishing on the northeast part of the lake in an 18-foot boat. A strong thunderstorm capsized the boat. The two men and a dog were thrown into the lake. The men were separated.

One of the men survived for three hours in the water before making it to shore, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. The dog also made it to safety.

The search for the missing boater started about 10:30 p.m. Crews ended their search at about 2 a.m. They will be back out at daylight.

The Sheriff's Office says neither man was wearing a life jacket or flotation device.

The men are from the "Oshkosh/Neenah area," according to the Sheriff's Office. No names were released.

