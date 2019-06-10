Boat landings closed for LCS launch at Marinette Marine Saturday

Two boat landings will be temporarily closed Saturday for the launch of a littoral combat ship at Marinette Marine.

LCS-21, the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, will be launched sideways into the Menominee River Saturday morning.

Boom Landing in Marinette and River Park (Mystery Ship) in Menominee will be closed from midnight Friday until about 5 p.m. Saturday.

All watercraft, including kayaks and canoes as well as motorized boats, are prohibited from entering a marine safety zone from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Marinette County officials say the U.S. Coast Guard is establishing the marine safety zone from approximately Nestegg Marine to the east end of KK Integrated Logistics' dock wall.

Expect Coast Guard and local law enforcement personnel to enforce these restrictions.

People who want to watch the launch are urged to use caution on the Michigan side of the river. The river is unusually high, and the wave from the ship's launching could sweep the Menominee riverbank.