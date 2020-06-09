Board announces modifications to Outagamie Count Fair

The annual Outagamie County Fair will have a different look in 2020.

Members of the Fair Association's Board of Directors announced Tuesday that substantial modifications have been made for the event, which was scheduled to be held July 22 - 26th.

Instead of a carnival, vendors, open class exhibits traditional midway events and junior fair non-animal exhibits, fair board members say they are instead planning to offer weekend motorsport events in the grandstand.

In addition, officials say they're still working through alternate opportunities for the junior fair livestock exhibitors, and will announce more details in the coming weeks.

The modifications were unanimously made, according to event officials, due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 County Fair is currently scheduled for July 21-25.

The event website states more than 40,000 visitors visit the fairgrounds, located in Seymour, each year.