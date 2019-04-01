Blueprints and live video: New high-tech system helps police respond to active shooters

Green Bay becomes the first in Wisconsin to use a new software program to respond to active shooters or critical incidents, and part of the system being used around the country was developed here in Titletown.

"It's also now what I share across the country with other school districts, critical infrastructure, utility plants, government buildings, and it has options everywhere. It started right here," says Marc Moore, CEO of ReadyOp Communications Inc.

Green Bay Police, fire, emergency responders and the school district are now using this new system to improve communication and get to victims faster if there's a mass incident or active shooter.

It's called ReadyOp and, in part, combines video and floor plans to help responding officers know exactly where they're going.

The new technology also speeds up communication and improves safety and security.

From maps and blueprints to school cameras accessible on officers' smart phones or computers, police, fire or other emergency responders can now access a detailed, real-time look at Green Bay area schools if there's a major incident.

Through last year's School Safety Act, schools were required to give police blueprints of their buildings, which Green Bay was already doing, but the ReadyOp software takes it to a new level, layering satellite images over the plans to show officers precisely where they're going.

Commander Paul Ebel came up with the idea to add grids to those plans.

"If you tell me to go to room 220, East High School, I don't know where that is, but if I can pull up a blueprint that's gridded out, and we have every one of the schools gridded out, I can get you within 100 feet of where that person is," explains Ebel.

He took the grid idea to ReadyOp CEO Marc Moore, who not only immediately created it but is now implementing it in schools around the country.

"Every day my phone will ring from somebody that says, 'Hey, what about this?'" says Moore.

The system can be adapted for any critical incident, from the recent floods to SWAT calls, missing people and even Green Bay Packers games.

"It's a more efficient way of keeping track of people versus just audibly on a radio and writing it down on a piece of paper," says Green Bay Police SWAT Commander Lt. Keith Gering.

It allows immediate notifications through phone, email and text to large groups of people, which convinced Green Bay School's Safety and Security Coordinator Chris Collar to use it.

"When the grant came out, it was one of the first things I put down for purchase," says Collar. "I feel very fortunate to know that our police department and the Brown County Sheriff's Office... they can have access to this and our people will see it."

Police also now have FirstNet phones, giving officers priority and preemption, ensuring they can use their cell phones if lines are suddenly jammed during a mass incident.

Ebel says it's already proven useful at Lambeau Field on game days and during other large events.

The whole system is all about preparation for an incident they hope never happens.

