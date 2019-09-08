"Blue Mass" honors first responders at St. Francis Xavier in Green Bay

The Sunday mass at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay started like any other. But many people lined in the pews were the day’s honored guests: emergency service workers.

“We’re grateful for your presence here today, this mass is for you, this mass is for your families,” said Green Bay Diocese Bishop David Ricken.

Bishop Ricken held a “Blue Mass,” which is meant to honor those who sacrifice so much to serve the community.

“People in law enforcement and fire and rescue, they go above and beyond the call of duty so often and have to put themselves in harm’s way so much,” said Ricken. “So it’s a way of expressing to them our gratitude and thanks for all they do for us.”

“It's really nice to see that there's that appreciation and mutual respect for those men and women that serve the community,” said Kewaunee Co. Sheriff Matt Joski.

Sheriff Joski was invited to speak at the mass. He says in law enforcement physical and mental wellness is discussed a lot, but spiritual wellness is important for them, too.

“Because it is very trying and it can be a struggle, years after years of going to the various calls and seeing various trauma,” said Joski. “So having that faith-based balance in your life is really important.”

Ricken plans to have more Blue Masses in the future. All of them with the same, simple goal.

“Hopefully they know they’ve been prayed for and that they’re loved and appreciated,” said Ricken.

