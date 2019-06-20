Blood drive held in woman's memory to repay blood bank

A special blood drive was held Thursday to honor a Brown County woman who battled a rare blood disorder.

A photo collage of Nicole Ekberg's life stands at a blood drive in her memory (WBAY photo)

Nicole Ekberg died last year after eight years battling aplastic anemia, which caused her body to stop producing enough new blood cells. She needed a blood marrow transplant but never found a donor.

Ekberg's family says she received 89 blood transfusions in the last 18 months of her life.

So Thursday, marking what would have been her birthday, her parents teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive to pay back for all the blood that was available to her.

"It's really nice that people are coming out to support us and show us that Nicole touched their lives in some way, especially to be here on her birthday that we can make a sad situation into a happy one," Debbie Ekberg said.

The Red Cross is looking for all blood types but says its greatest need right now is for O-negative blood.

