Black-owned businesses a focus of Green Bay Juneteenth celebration

People have gathered at Perkins Park in Green Bay to celebrate Juneteenth.

Black-owned businesses are a focus of the Juneteenth event in Green Bay. June 19, 2020 (WBAY Photo)

The celebration, hosted by Black Lives United, marks the date in 1865 when Texas slaves were informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation. That was a long two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the historic executive order.

Happy Juneteenth!! ��

"On Juneteenth we think about that moment in time when the enslaved in Galveston, Texas received word of their freedom. We imagine the depth of their emotions, their jubilant dance and their fear of the unknown." — Tia Johnson (@tiajohnsononair) June 19, 2020

The Juneteenth celebration goes until 7 p.m. at Perkins Park.

Many Black-owned businesses are in attendance and selling their products.

Organizers wanted the rally to celebrate Black culture, remember those who were enslaved, and promote the Black-owned businesses in the area.

"We want to boost Black economy here, so we're going to have a lot of small businesses lined in this parking lot selling their products as they're starting to do right now," says organizer Dajahnae Williams.

Organizer Stephanie Ortiz says, "It makes me have a moment of feeling free, right? When I see my people come together, expressing themselves, telling their truths, holding each other close as we grieve. That is beautiful to me."

On Friday, the Juneteenth flag flew at the State Capitol in Madison for the first time in the state's history.

