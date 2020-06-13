Black Lives Matter solidarity event held in Waupaca

Instead of a typical demonstration, in Waupaca people instead gathered to simply have a discussion about racial equality Saturday night.

“I’m hoping what happens today is we’re able to have a conversation and listen to each other and learn,” Keaira Stine, one of the organizers, told the crowd.

Stine, Jocybeth Barraza and others organized a solidarity event to start a conversation on how Waupaca could become a more welcoming place for people of color.

“We have had experiences, both of our own, and witnessing the experiences of other people in our community and just wanted to bring light to how the Black Lives Matter movement personally affects us and those around us,” said Stine.

People of color were invited to take the mic to share their experience of living in Waupaca, a predominantly white community.

“What we’re hoping to do is provide an opportunity to actually hear, from the mouths of a person of color, what their experience is like,” said Stine.

“We kind of just want to do this as a first step, before having a protest, before moving into that kind of stuff,” said Barraza. “Waupaca first needs to be educated. So, with having an educational discussion like we’re having tonight, people are going to hear different perspectives and learn hopefully, and just be open-minded about their experiences and stuff like that. ”

Multiple people got up to speak, excited to see so many people come out in support.

People young and old came to participate in the solidarity event.

“I’m 89 years old and I’m praying I live long enough to see equal treatment for all God’s children,” said Patricia Zwaga, who travelled from Waushara County to attend.

Though it's just a starting step, the organizers, and people attending, are hopeful that this will create positive momentum toward equality.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful and I hope that my county of Waushara will also have one of these. I’m very proud to be a part of it today,” said Zwaga.

“If a protest ever does come to Waupaca or if a person of color is in Waupaca, they can remember this time, remember this conversation, remember this moment,” said Stine.

