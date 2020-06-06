Black Lives Activists Peace Party held in Appleton, protesters donate to the homeless

Saturday night’s demonstration in Appleton had a slight twist. Though the message of justice for George Floyd and support of Black Lives Matter remained the same, how the crowd showed it was a bit different.

The protest at Houdini Plaza was similar in that people came with signs and stood along College Avenue spreading their message. But protesters also worked to help others in the community.

“We kinda had the idea that another major part of this needs to be us giving back to our community,” said Kelly Lewis.

So Lewis and other organizers of Saturday’s “Black Lives Activists Peace Party” set up a needs drive for the homeless.

“We asked people for canned food, packaged food, clothing items, anything like that we could use for future food drives and everything to give back to our community,” said Lewis.

“Feed the homeless, make sure we’re taking care of the protesters out here, making an actual statement instead of just having people scream and lose their voice - that’s why we took the break that we did,” said Darren, who’s from Milwaukee. “We just giving back to the community as a whole so they can see what we can do as a young community without people above us.”

Outside of the food drive, another group organized a backpack drive to provide personal care items for the homeless.

“A lot of the homeless are marching with us, as well as a lot of the shelters with COVID they don’t have room for everyone,” said Ashley (Zipper) Stuck, the organizer of the backpack drive. “So it was kind of something to give back and help them out.”

The Peace Party also had a cookout and dancing.

“It will hopefully let everyone else know that they’re welcome because there’s people out there who I’m sure are watching from the side and they’re not really participating,” said Lewis. “We just want everyone to come out and help us, anything helps.”

“At the end of the day we can scream, we can yell all we want to. We can sit here and do what we’re doing while they’re waiting to see our reaction to things, to see if we’re going to riot, to see if we’re going to destroy things, loot things and stuff like that,” said Darren. “Y’all not going to get that. Not form us, not from anyone else who’s behind us as well, too. We’re going to show that we can make a statement by our voices and by our actions.”

Whether through protest signs or a community gathering their goal is the same, getting justice for George Floyd and advocating for systematic change.

"Even though we are doing this Peace Party, we are still standing with our black brothers and our black sisters and this movement will continue to go on,” said Darren.

Organizers also planned to have a march and a candlelight vigil in remembrance of Floyd and other black men and women who’ve lost their lives at the hands of police.