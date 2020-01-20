Black History Month Art Contest Kicks Off

They may have had the day off from school, but these 15 members of the west side Boys and Girls Club are more than eager to pick up a pencil.

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay and U.S. Cellular used Martin Luther King, Jr. day to kick off a unique competition.

"Think it's pretty awesome, everyone get to show how their art skills are and how they feel about Black History Month through art," says club member Raeanna Jakubiec, 14.

Sponsored by U.S. Cellular, club members are participating in the first Black History Month Art Contest.

"The kids are going to be drawing those influential African American leaders, whoever they feel is most inspirational for them and then what we're going to be doing is we're going to be putting them in our stores and we're actually going to have our customers come in and people are actually going to score them and we're going to have a winner," says Eric Larson, U.S. Cellular Area Sales Manager.

The kids have one week to complete their drawing, before the 10 finalists are put on display during the month of February.

The choices of who they can draw are many, from historical figures and world leaders, to athletes and celebrities.

"I'm going to draw Barack Obama, because I feel Barack Obama did really good for his country and I feel like he put good influences on people," says club member Niyeem Clay, 12.

"I've chosen Oprah, I really like how she put her name out into the world, and how she represented herself," adds Jakubiec.

The top three vote-getters will be announced in early March, with prizes ranging from $250 to $100.

