Black Friday shopping draws a crowd to Grand Chute area stores

The rush is on right now as shoppers fill area stores to get a jump start on their Black Friday wish list.

As early as Thursday afternoon many stores had long lines of people eager to get inside.

At the front of this line, outside JCPenney at the Fox River Mall the anticipation began to build for early Black Friday shopping well before the doors were ready to open.

Katie Flease of New London said, "It's just so much fun, like the thrill to get in line right away and just talk amongst all of the people standing in line. It's just really fun. Everyone is really nice."

For many there's even a sense of strategy involved, and timing to ensure it's possible to cash in on deals and doorbuster items at more than one place.

"We're not having Thanksgiving today, we're having ours on Saturday instead, but we plan on coming here and then from here we're going to be heading over towards Wal-Mart and then to Kohl's, and instead of going home my daughter and I sleep in the car tonight, so we can get up and get to Menard's early tomorrow morning," said Debbie Tate of Winchester.

Others had interesting ways of passing the time while having to wait.

Joe Slack of Grand Chute said,"We were standing in line playing the hive, well not the hive, the mind, rather. You have to lay cards down one through one hundred and you have to not communicate. It's a lot of fun. I just put it away, otherwise I'd show it to you, but yea a little folding table, rather than just standing here."

When asked out giving up Thanksgiving to shop, Susan Tennyson of Greenville replied, "That's okay. That's okay, I can deal with that, but then it's all done. Then the storm can come so as long as I have everything done on my list I am good."

Black Friday has really become a two day event because some stores are not open on Thanksgiving, so it's likely to be a late night and early morning for many.

