Black Creek man killed in motorcycle crash

A Black Creek man died following a motorcycle crash in Outagamie County.

On June 3, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office was called to Grandy Road and Newland Road in the Town of Cicero. A caller reported a motorcycle in the ditch.

A deputy arrived on scene to find the victim, a 46-year-old man, unconscious in a field. The deputy started life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office says the rider was traveling west on Newland Road when he went into the ditch east of Grandy Road.

The rider was thrown from the bike. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man's name was not released.

The road was closed for about five hours for crash scene reconstruction.

The emergency call came in at 10:24 p.m.