Bison, bobcat love their Oklahoma snow day

The residents of the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden loved their snow day as Mother Nature coated parts of the Midwest with inches of fresh powder.

Did the deer and antelope play? We’re not sure, but the bison sure had a good time romping in the snow.

A zoo video shows a trio of them charge across their enclosure.

“A [snow] day = an adorable look at bison play!” a Facebook post says on a day the zoo was closed because of the weather.

If adorable is more to your liking, there’s a bobcat kitten.

“Dodger is a s-mitten snow kitten,” another post says.

Dodger seems intrigued by the winter wonderland, pouncing into the frozen powder.

But not all zoo critters are so inclined.

A third zoo post shows another cat that more than happy to stay inside where it’s nice and warm.

