Bishop Ricken: No public attendance at mass until further notice

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay has suspended public attendance at all masses until further notice.

This includes daily and weekend masses during this period of Lent. The bishop says the decision will be reviewed in mid-April.

Bishop David Ricken is following state and federal guidelines against gatherings of 10 or more people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Parishioners can watch a 30-minute mass each Sunday on WBAY-TV at 5:30 a.m. and on other local stations or listen on Relevant Radio 1050 AM at 9 a.m.

You can check your parish website to see if it's streaming services online.