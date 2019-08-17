Birthday benefit in De Pere supports six-year-old battling leukemia

Dozens of people in De Pere celebrated a six-year-old’s birthday Saturday. It wasn’t simply a celebration of the life she’s lived, but a show of support for her future.

“She’s had four doses of treatment this week, she had a spinal tap and you wouldn’t even really know,” said Cassandra Debauche.

Harper Debauche was diagnosed with T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in January.

“She’s just very laid back and she’s just very go with the flow and she understands she’s sick and she tried to take it day by day just like all of us,” said Cassandra, Harper’s mother.

But the days are a little brighter now because Harper is in remission.

“Oh my god it was amazing,” said Cassandra. “Lots of tears, lots of joy. We kind of told her too, and she’s like ‘Yay!’ and then we’re like, but you’re not really that far done.”

Cassandra says Harper still has two years of treatment to go.

“Just because we’re in remission doesn’t mean that we’re not done,” said Cassandra. “So we won’t stop wanting support.”

That’s why Harper’s sixth birthday bash at De Pere’s Chicago Street pub on Saturday was also a benefit.

“It’s really a celebration and also to help our family out,” said Cassandra.

The party had a reptile exhibit, bounce house, raffles and more for people, and Harper, to enjoy.

“She just gets to be a kid for a day,” said Cassandra.

Cassandra says seeing the continued support for Harper is amazing.

“I want to just really say thank you to the community and thank you to all of those who have supported us throughout this whole thing,” said Cassandra.

If you couldn’t make it to the benefit but would like to help, visit the family’s GoFundMe page CLICK HERE .