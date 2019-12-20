Birnamwood teen hit and killed while trying to remove deer from road

A 16-year-old Birnamwood boy died after being hit by a car Thursday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on County Trunk N.

Deputies found the victim in a ditch. A man was performing chest compressions on the boy.

The 16-year-old Birnamwood boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says the boy had been driving on County N when he hit a deer. He stopped in the lane of travel and got out of his vehicle. The boy was attempting to drag the deer out of the road when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, a 45-year-old Bowler man, said he was unable to see the boy due to the bright headlights on the boy's stopped vehicle.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says the crash remains under investigation. No names are being released at this time.

