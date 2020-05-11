Birder Studio holding virtual recital for student performers

The show must go on for students of Birder Studio of the Performing Arts in De Pere.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the studio to cancel recitals and other musical performances. However, students are showing off what they've learned during a virtual performance Monday night for family and friends.

Birder Studio is a nonprofit that teaches and promotes the arts to young people.

During the pandemic, the students made videos of their performances from home. Their teachers compiled those videos for the virtual recital.

Executive director Alicia Birder hopes the studio can open up soon.

"We're certainly following the rules and the guidelines. We have several scenarios ready to go in order to fulfill those requirements. We don't actually know. Every day is a guessing game if it's 30 people we can have, if it's 50 people we can have. We're only a 120-seat theater. We're looking forward to being able to raise the curtain to some degree," says Birder.

The Birder Studio relies on donations, sponsorship and ticket sales. During the last two months, they've lost out on $60,000 in sales, according to Birder.

