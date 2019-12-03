Birder Players performing A Christmas Carol musical

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future are entertaining audiences with song in De Pere.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical

The Birder Players are performing "A Christmas Carol: The Musical" at Broadway Theatre, 123 S. Broadway.

Eight performances are scheduled on these dates:

Dec. 5, 6, 7

Dec. 11, 12, 13, 14

The musical is based on the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol." It's the story of how grumpy miser Ebeneezer Scrooge learns the true meaning of the Christmas season.

The production includes 45 adults and 15 children. All the players are from the Greater Green Bay area.

Alicia Birder is the producer and director.

Here's how you can get tickets:

Online: http://birderonbroadway.org/

In person: Broadway Theatre Box Office

Phone: 920-445-5669

