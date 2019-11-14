Bird strike cancels Frontier Airlines inaugural Green Bay-Orlando flight

Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight from Green Bay to Orlando on Thursday never got off the ground.

Frontier Airlines says a bird struck the plane, according to a public relations firm.

Mechanics at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport tried to fix the damage while airline representatives greeted passengers with Mickey Mouse ears and snacks.

After a delay, it was decided the damage couldn't be fixed soon, so the inaugural flight was rescheduled for 6 o'clock Friday morning.

Frontier Airlines announced the new non-stop route between Green Bay and Orlando in September, with flights on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays (see related story. The route is seasonal.