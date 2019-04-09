Bill naming 41/441/10 the Mike Ellis Memorial Interchange goes to governor

State lawmakers tell Action 2 News a bill to desigate the "Mike Ellis Memorial Interchange" has passed the Legislature.

Former state Senator Mike Ellis of Neenah passed away last July at the age of 77.

Ellis told us he was most proud of his work to get Wisconsin public schools more than $400 million in funding and the transformation of Highway 41 in the Fox Cities, which is now designated an interstate.

Then-governor Scott Walker asked lawmakers to pass a bill naming a new interchange after the late senator: the I-41/US 10/Wisconsin 441 interchange.

The bill is now headed to Gov. Tony Evers' desk for his signature.