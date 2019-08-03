Bill proposal to allow unaccompanied minors admission in homeless shelters, transitional houses

In the 2017 to 2018 school year 1 in every 22 students enrolled in the Green Bay Area Public School District was reported as homeless.

Majority of those kids were under the age of 18 and not old enough to stay at a homeless shelter or transitional housing without a parent or guardian.

"I believe that it's something the community needs to help these folks with and hopefully we can get it done as a state," Representative Staush Gruszynski said.

Rep. Gruszynski is co-sponsor of a piece of legislation currently in the Senate that could change those numbers.

"Senate Bill 61 would allow homeless shelters and transitional housing throughout Wisconsin to be able to accept 17 year old kids," Gruszynski said.

Gruszynski said studies show that 17 year old kids are those most affected by homelessness.

"We want to make sure we are able to help everyone in our community that's looking for that help and looking for housing and you know just trying to get a restart," said Gruszynski.

According to Gruszynski the bill is getting bipartisan support and The League of Women Voters in Wisconsin are supporting as well.

"There's a fair amount of evidence that unaccompanied minors are at the highest risk for all kinds of problems including human trafficking and others things like dropping out of school and not graduating," Chair of the Legislature Committee of The League of Women Voters in Wisconsin.

Gruszynski said the bill needs to be scheduled for an executive session in committee and then it would eventually move to the floor of the state assembly.