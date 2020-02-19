Bill changing livestock siting rules appears doomed

The Wisconsin Senate did not vote as planned on a Republican-authored proposal that would strip the state agriculture department of its authority to regulate factory farm siting and expansion and hand oversight to agricultural groups.

The unusual move of pulling the bill from the agenda just before it was to be debated Wednesday signals that it was at risk of not passing this session.

The Assembly was to vote on it Thursday, its final day in session this year.

Even if it clears the Legislature, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was likely to veto the measure.