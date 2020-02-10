Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' will be in Madison for climate change event

Bill Nye "the Science Guy," the renowned science educator and TV personality, will be in Madison to talk climate change with the public.

According to the UW-Madison's website, Nye will lead a discussion with students and the public, called "LET’S TALK CLIMATE CHANGE: A CONVERSATION WITH BILL NYE."

The discussion kicks off from 7:30 - 9 p.m. on April 21, 2020 at the Wisconsin Union Theater in Shannon Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bill Nye is best known as the host of the PBS children's science show 'Bill Nye the Science Guy,' which ran from 1993 to 1998.