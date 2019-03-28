Bike ride in memory of Oshkosh girl set for May 19

A memorial bike ride will be held this May for a little girl who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Oshkosh.

The first Arya Cares Family Bike Ride is scheduled for May 19, 2019, at Menominee Park.

The ride is in memory of Arya Vaughn. On May 3, 2018, the four-year-old was practicing on her bike when she rolled into South Park Avenue. Tragically, she was struck by a vehicle and died.

Arya was wearing her bike helmet.

The funds raised by the bike ride will be used for children's playgrounds at parks and schools and for funding field trips.

The Arya Cares Foundation is looking for sponsors of the bike ride. If you are interested, email: aryacaresfoundation@gmail.com

If you'd like to make a tax-deductible donation, mail a check to:

Oshkosh Area Community Foundation

C/O Arya Cares Foundation

230 Ohio Street

Oshkosh, WI 54902

CLICK HERE to learn more about Arya Cares.

