Biggest Rock the Block event in U.S. planned in Menasha

The biggest Rock the Block, home improvement project event, in the country, is scheduled for Menasha. Habitat for Humanity announced the plan, to repair a hundred homes in 90 days.

Among 800 properties in one Menasha neighborhood are the 100 that are about to be renovated through the biggest Rock the Block campaign ever attempted in the U.S..

According to Ryan Roth with Habitat for Humanity, "We replace roofs, we replace siding, replace windows, we paint exteriors of properties, we fix front porches, we remove overgrown vegetation - all of this work with the homeowner, doing meaningful, impact repairs for the homeowners in the neighborhood."

Karen Lamb is one of the homeowners selected to receive rock the block help. More than 20 years after moving into her home, it's getting some badly needed upgrades. Lamb says, "I know my house needs siding, I get it, but it's hard when you're alone and whatever so I appreciate it. It's amazing to think that they'll do that and make it look better."

While fixing up the homes makes the neighborhoods more aesthetically appealing, it's the ripple effect of Rock the Block that really makes a difference. According to data collected by the Menasha Police Department, following Rock the Block events, crime in those areas has decreased. For example, domestic disturbances decreased by 75%, drug calls were down 58%, and theft decreased by 18%.

Police Chief Tim Styka says, "People got to know each other through this program, so where people may not have known their next door neighbor or the person that was living across the street, this program not only transformed the exterior but also in their hearts in their minds."

In addition to the hundreds of volunteers who will work on the home repairs, $900,000 of the $1.2million in funding has already been raised. But, push is on to raise the additional funds before the projects get underway on August 2nd.

John Bergstrom is leading the fundraising effort. He says, "We're going to in 90 days, take a hundred homes and make a difference. We need your help. We need you to reach into your pocket and a check for ten dollars or a check as large as you can make it will be appreciated."