Big Brothers Big Sisters starts new program to generate more mentorships

Big Brothers Big Sisters says children with mentors often build better relationships, improve their grades, and avoid risky behavior. But in northeast Wisconsin there aren’t enough mentors, with nearly 100 kids are on a waiting list.

The organization’s newest program aims bridge that gap by connecting community partners with the schools right in their own neighborhoods.

"Ultimately our goal is to bring the community together and share the responsibility of raising strong, community-minded children,” said Katie Hess, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin [BBBSNEW] Executive Director.

BBBSNEW announced its new program Adopt-A-School at a press conference Monday.

"What we're looking at is combining schools with companies around their area and building them a relationship together that will eventually grow into something bigger,” said Hess.

Associated Bank's downtown Green Bay branch is partnering with Fort Howard Elementary to kick start the program. Associated Bank’s Northeast Wisconsin Regional President Denis Hogan presented a $10,000 check to promote one-on-one mentoring in Fort Howard, the very school he used to attend.

"It is a great opportunity for the bank not only to provide financial support which we are pleased to do, but also to have our colleagues be engaged with students here at the school,” said Hogan.

Principal DeAnn Lehman says students are excited to know Associated Bank members will be visiting regularly.

“If we want them to be an active participant in the community as they get older, it’s important to develop some relationships for those who aren’t part of their family,” said DeAnn. “And it helps them to just know there are other people out there who care about their success.”

Hess hopes it's successful enough to spread to schools all across the district.

"That every elementary school in Brown County has at least one company, or group, or church, or someone that is taking that school under its wing and adopting it,” said Hess.

Adopting schools so its students can get the support they need.

"I hope that this program serves as a model for people to do the right thing, look around, and be that support,” said Hess.

The program is for children ages seven or older. Volunteers should be able to meet at least two times a month and make a one-year commitment. BBBSNEW is partnered with the Green Bay Area Public School District, so volunteers can be matched at any school location that’s convenient for them.

To find out more call 920-498-2227 or visit the BBBSNEW website CLICK HERE.

