Big & Rich concert to kick off Packers season in Green Bay

Countless horses will be saved in the Green Bay area as country duo Big & Rich help kick off the Packers season.

Big & Rich will perform a free concert outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, Sept. 14. That's the day before the home opener against the Vikings.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village opens to fans at 3 p.m. Live music starts at 5 p.m. near the Oneida Nation Gate.

Parking is free on Saturday.

It's all part of "Kickoff Weekend." The celebration coincides with the Packers-Vikings game on Sept. 15. The Lambeau Field parking lot opens 8 a.m. on game day. Gates open at 10 a.m. Kickoff is noon.

