Biden, Sanders see momentum heading into Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden says he can “unite this country, the whole country” after scoring a thundering victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, speaks at a primary night election rally in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The decisive victory could force moderate rivals out of the race and blunt the rise of progressive leader Bernie Sanders.

Biden vowed Sunday he would improve his campaign operation, his fundraising haul — and even his own performance — as the race pushes toward Super Tuesday.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Biden said: “I feel good. I can win and I can bring along Democratic victories.”

His win on the strength of African American support came at a perilous moment in his 2020 bid, as he needed an emphatic rebound after underwhelming performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Sanders, though, said his fundraising haul points to the vibrancy of his campaign.

His campaign announced Sunday that he raised an eye-popping $46.5 million in February.

