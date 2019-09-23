Bicyclist hits Green Bay squad

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries after hitting a Green Bay Police Department squad car over the weekend.

It happened in the overnight hours between Saturday and Sunday in downtown Green Bay.

Police say a Green Bay officer was responding to a call when a man on a bicycle hit the officer along Walnut St.

The officer was going between 25 mph and 30 mph. He didn't have emergency lights flashing at the time. Police say the bicyclist did not yield at a stop sign.

Police say the man on the bicycle suffered minor injuries and did not lose consciousness. Police say he was "heavily intoxicated." The man was out on bond for a separate incident. A condition of bond is no alcohol consumption.

Police say a witness and squad car video confirm the details of the incident.