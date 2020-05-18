Bi-partisan bill on voting options during an emergency announced

A bi-partisan bill announced Monday would give the Wisconsin Elections Commission more options when a public crisis happens at the same time as an election. Lawmakers on the bill said challenges that came up in April's primary election can't happen again.

While the pandemic and last month's election inspired the bill, lawmakers who support it said it could help in the midst of any state emergency.

Representative Staush Gruszynski (D-Green Bay) and Representative Joel Kitchens (R- Sturgeon Bay) are two lead authors on the bill.

“We really want to focus on areas of common ground and agreement, and i think this bill does that,” said Gruszynski.

The bill looks to send an absentee ballot application to all registered voters in Wisconsin, if you haven't already requested one for November. The bill would also allow for an extended deadline for requesting an absentee ballot.

“I don't understand how anyone could argue that the mail-in part that we were ready for that, and handle that properly and certainly our local people would tell you they don't want to go through something like that again,” said Kitchens.

If passed the bill would create an absentee ballot tracking system through the U.S Postal Service.

“It would also direct municipalities to work with the Wisconsin Elections Commission,to submit an emergency election plan, in consultation with the WEC that would be reviewed every two years,” said Gruszynski.

Also, the bill would allow for the witness signature requirement on an absentee ballot to be waived during an emergency. Both lawmakers are confident and hopeful the bill is useful and passes before November.