Beware of scam calls and websites claiming to raise money for Mitchell Lundgaard

Scammers are attempting to prey on a community hurt by the loss of Appleton firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office has received reports of phone scams in which the caller claims they are raising money for the Lundgaard family.

A memorial service and visitation were held Monday for the fallen firefighter who was shot and killed during a medical call May 15 at Valley Transit Center.

The only authorized fundraiser for the Lundgaard family is the official GoFundMe. CLICK HERE for the official GoFundMe.

Donations can also be made at the Appleton Fire Department.

"Please don't respond to these phone requests for money. They are scams. Some have purported to be with the Sheriff's Office. This is not the case," reads a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

Appleton Police are also investigating an unofficial GoFundMe page claiming to raise money for the Lundgaard family.