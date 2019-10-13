Better Business Bureau report on scams

As more people lose money in scams online and through social media, the Better Business Bureau has a new report telling you how to avoid this.

Action 2 News hears your complaints about the constant scam phone calls but new research shows more people are losing money online and through social media scams.

The new report "Exposed to Scams: What separates victims from non-victims" is from the Better Business Bureau. It surveyed more than 1,400 people who filed reports on the BBB's scam tracker website.

Nearly half of them did not interact with the scammer, but 23% said they did, and they lost money. The BBB states it was an average of $600 lost.

The BBB found people were more likely to be a victim of scams if they live alone, are under financial strain, and while we know older adults are often targets, in this case younger people were actually more likely to lose money when they were exposed to a scam on social media.

Can you guess why?

Here are the top 3 reasons people say they interact with scammers: ‘They seemed official’, ‘I was under time pressure’, and ‘I thought the person was nice.’

The report also explained how to protect against scammers. One tip is to ask for input from others. We know scammers try to isolate their victims.

In the report, people were more likely to lose money if they don't have anyone to talk about it, and more than half said someone else helped them realize it was a scam: like a bank teller, or cashier at a store.

When it comes to learning about scams, nearly half of those surveyed said the news was their primary source of information about scams.

It's what Action 2 News does in our consumer alerts, first alerting you to scams in the area.

Knowledge is power. Knowing about these scams and understanding the tactics can be your best defense.

