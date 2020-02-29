Benefit held for family of 6-year-old killed at her bus stop

WBAY has been following the story of a community trying to move forward after the loss of a young girl earlier this month. Six-year-old Maryana Kranz was hit and killed by a pickup truck while getting on her school bus in Plainfield.

A benefit was held to support the Kranz family on Saturday.

"She was the happiest child I knew,” said Shannon Kranz, Maryana’s mom.

It's all the little things about Maryana that Shannon now holds close in her memories.

"She was just so bubbly and bouncy,” said Shannon. “So definitely, definitely miss all of that."

An enormous crowd packed into Ponderosa Pines in Bancroft to show their support for the Kranz family - something Shannon says the community has been doing from the start.

"Not even two hours after it happened I had people contacting me, asking me what they could do,” said Shannon. “At that point I was like 'I have no idea,' because I have so many thoughts going through my head."

But now she says they're slowly starting to move forward.

"We're just trying to deal with the emotional, you know, which is something you deal with on your own,” said Shannon. “You can't expect other people to help with that. But the rest of it is all - it helps so much."

Providing what help they can is the goal of the benefit.

“I know that the grief has got to be unimaginable and hopefully these type of things will help put a smile on her face, to help make it so that they don't think about the financial part of it at all and can remember sweet little Maryana and know we have their back for whatever they need to lift them up," said Korryn Dean, a Tri-County Area Schools teacher.

Dean organized the benefit which was themed around Maryana's love of butterflies. There were raffles, t-shirts, food, and a number of kids’ activities.

"I wanted it to be a celebration of life for her, I want it to be a happy time,” said Dean. “And I'm hoping she's enjoying watching her sisters get their faces painted and playing the kids games and seeing everybody have a smile on their face when they think about her."

"I think that Maryana would be so proud, and she would be so happy,” said Shannon. “She'd be running all over the place getting her face painted and so I know she'd be happy."

Shannon won’t forget all the people who’ve showed up for her family during their time of need.

"I think dealing with something like this on my own, I don't think I'd be doing nearly as well as I am emotionally,” said Shannon. “So the support is just amazing."

If you couldn’t make it to the benefit but would like to help, donations can be sent to:

Portage County Bank

Plainfield Branch

P.O. Box 490

Plainfield, WI 54966

Make checks payable to "Maryana Kranz Family Benefit."

