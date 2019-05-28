Bellin Health announces new locations for Shopko FastCare Clinics

Bellin Health has announced new locations for FastCare clinics located inside soon-to-be shuttered Shopko stores in the Green Bay area.

The Green Bay area clinics will take patients until Shopko closes the stores on June 23.

Here are the new locations for Bellin Health FastCare clinics:

East side: Corner of Lime Kiln Road and Allouez Avenue. It's a strip mall near the Target store.

Opening: June 19, 2019

Address: 1976 Lime Kiln Road

West Side: Inside Meijer at 2015 Shawano Ave.

Opening: Early fall.

Ashwaubenon-based Shopko announced in March that it was winding down its business after filing for bankruptcy. The company will close all of its stores in June.

The Shopko Optical business was purchased by a private investment firm. It will exist in 80 freestanding locations.