Bellin College to hold nontraditional graduation ceremony at Field of Scenes

Bellin College graduates may not get to walk across a stage, however officials with the college are making sure all graduates are being recognized.

College officials announced Monday the 134 graduates will be honored at the Field of Scenes Drive-in at 1 p.m.

Dr. Connie Boerst, the President of College President, will do the ceremony, which will be broadcast over the radio.

According to school officials, graduates and their families will be allowed one car per graduate, and vehicle decorations are being encouraged, although officials do ask that they are decorated before the event.

After arriving, drivers will be given guidance from parking attendants.

When each graduate's name is read, there will be a small amount of time allowed for horn honking.

There will also be a limited number of college officials to address the crowd, and class speakers will give addresses at the field.