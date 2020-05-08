Bellin College accepting Holy Family College nursing students

Holy Family College in Manitowoc has reached an agreement that will let its nursing students continue their education at Bellin College in Green Bay.

Holy Family, formerly known as Silver Lake College, announced Monday it was closing its doors forever on August 29 (see related story).

Bellin College says current and newly-admitted nursing students at Holy Family can transfer their credits and current financial aid. In a statement, Bellin promises, "They will receive an equal or comparable educational experience regarding cost, timeframe and licensure."

"We at Bellin College want all students and families of Holy Family College to know that we strive to make this transition as seamless as possible for everyone involved and make sure everyone is taken care of in this transition," Bellin College Assistant Director of Admissions and Outreach Benjamin Rieth wrote.

Holy Family students and families can call Rieth at (920) 639-3609 or Bellin College President Connie Boerst at (920) 433-6622. You can also email Rieth at benjamin.rieth@bellincollege.edu