Bellevue offers volunteer snow removal program to help those in need

One volunteer program in Bellevue encourages people to help their neighbors this winter.

"Who among us does not know anybody, someone that at one point needed this help? Even it's temporary," said Diane Wessel, village administrator.

It started with a phone call to the Bellevue Village Offices asking about snow removal policies.

"I found out that his program was identified on our website," said Wessel. "Nobody had any information on it. We're not really sure when it started or if it really ever came to fruition."

The discovery came on December 3, also known as Giving Tuesday. The coincidence inspired Wessel to give the program new life.

"Some people want to give but don't necessarily have the financial resources to," she said. "This is another way to give back."

The concept is simple. The village hopes to match people who are willing to shovel snow with people who cannot.

"Lawn care and snow shoveling is one of the biggest factors for not being able to stay in your own home, so we thought we would give it a try," said Wessel.

While unique to municipalities in Northeast Wisconsin, Duluth, Minnesota also put together the 'Snow Removal Assistance Pilot Program' this season with a focus on finding volunteers to help 20 elderly and disabled people in the community. So far, they have more people in need of help than they do volunteers.

Bellevue does not have any shovelers or people in need signed up for the local program.

Volunteers are asked to visit the village website and fill out two separate forms: the Service Volunteer Application Form and the Volunteer/Participation Release Form. Both of those documents can be sent to the Bellevue Village Offices when completed.

People looking for help shoveling this winter can call (920)468-5225 to get on the list for volunteer assistance.