Bellevue man accused of fracturing baby's skull to enter plea in February

A Bellevue man charged last October with repeated acts of child abuse causing great bodily harm will have his plea hearing next month.

A Brown County court scheduled Victor Shinkarenko's plea hearing for February 20. It declined Shinkarenko's request to modify his $20,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, on October 2, the five-week-old girl was diagnosed at a Green Bay hospital with fractures on both sides of her skull, internal bleeding and bruising. Scabs were also found on the back of her head.

Initially, neither Shinkarenko nor the child's mother could explain the injuries.

Eventually, Shinkarenko told investigators he accidentally hit the child's head against a door frame while feeding her. He then admitted hitting the girl's head against the frame "pretty hard," and also to slapping the baby and pinching her out of frustration because she kept crying.

Shinkarenko also said one of the scabs on the baby's head was from "hitting her hard, but not on purpose," and the other was from biting her head out of frustration.

A report from a doctor at Children's Hospital in Milwaukee said the baby's injuries were the result of shaking, throwing and/or slamming with impact.

The doctor believes the baby will survive her injuries, but may have learning delays.

Investigators believe the abuse happened at the family's apartment in Bellevue.