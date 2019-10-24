Bellevue homeowner refuses to pay for road repairs needed after broken sewer lateral

One Bellevue homeowner wants the village to pick up the bill for some of the damage caused by a sewer lateral that ruptured in front of his home. However, the village administrator says, while unfortunate, it is a cost that he has to pay as a property owner.

Jason Haneiwich tells Action 2 News his sewer lateral busted in mid-August after connecting his Manitowoc Road house to the village sewer main for more than 20 years.

"The pipe was shoved down 10 inches in about an 8 foot piece of pipe without using any 45-degree adapters or anything," said Haneiwich.

Two-and-a-half months and nearly $8,000 in repairs later, orange cones and caution tape still surround the patch of pavement that needs to be repaired.

"Bellevue should foot the bill for the road part of it," said Haneiwich.

Village officials say that even though the road is public, the damage was caused by the privately-owned sewer lateral and is the responsibility of the property owner.

"Think of it as a driveway. The village owns the road; the property owner owns the driveway. The village does not and cannot enter the private property and snow plow their driveway or do any repairs on it or maintenance on it," said Bellevue Village Administrator Diane Wessel.

Wessel says crossing the line to do individual private property repairs opens the village up to a liability nightmare and is unfair to other private property owners.

"We can't make a single exemption to an individual property owner," said Wessel. "We need to treat all residents and all property owners equally."

The village board recently worked with a contractor to see the inside of the sewer system on Manitowoc Road ahead of a construction project scheduled for 2021. While the focus is on the sewer main, the board also saw video of the individual sewer laterals connected along the main as well to see their conditions.

Out of 91 on Manitowoc Road, 33 were found to be in poor condition and in need of repair or replacement.

"Once we have that and identify private property laterals that may be in need of attention, we notify the property owners to let them know they may need a consultant or plumber in there to do further inspection and determine what the extent of the damage," said Wessel.

Those notices have not been sent out yet, but the board plans to send them out at least six months prior to the start of construction.

Although helpful for the homeowners to know, she says the imaging is not meant to be diagnostic but rather a snapshot of the general sewer lateral conditions.

"I'm not asking them to, and no resident I don't think is asking them to foot the bill for their part of their property, mainly what's in the road or what could be in the road like ours was," said Haneiwich.

He is determined to leave the patch of road in need of repair untouched until the village takes action even though Wessel calls it a safety concern for drivers on the road.

"We're not going to do the road. We're not going to do it," said Haneiwich. "Bellevue can come do it. If they want it, they can come do it."

The Bellevue Village Board plans to discuss granting an exemption for the permit costs Haneiwich and other property owners stand to pay to repair the road in these situations at their next meeting.