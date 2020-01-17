Bellevue day care evacuated during fire

Children and teachers evacuated a day care center outside Green Bay after a fire in a utility room Friday afternoon.

Bellevue Fire and Rescue believes the fire started with a utility fan at Tiny Town Daycare, 2563 Development Drive, at about 1:45.

Everyone got out of the day care safely. The children and teachers were taken to a nearby hotel with help from Brown County sheriff's deputies until smoke could be vented from the building, then the day care reopened.

Firefighters estimated the damage at $1,000.