Bellevue Village Board approves contract for firefighters ahead of 24/7 staffing

The Bellevue Village Board has unanimously approved a three-year contract for firefighters.

The contract comes as the village moves to a 24/7 emergency response in 2020. As Action 2 News first alerted viewers in August, the growing population will require around-the-clock emergency response.

Bellevue Fire Station 1 is currently staffed 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on weekends. It will soon be staffed 24/7.

Bellevue Fire-Rescue says a fully staffed department will "drastically cut response times."

“When we're here, it's anywhere from 5-6 minutes would be a good average when you look at the area we cover. When we're not, you're looking at anywhere from 12-13 minutes, and that's a substantial difference,” Fire Chief Jack Mlnarik told Action 2 News.

On average, the fire department responds to more than 800 calls a year.

Since 2003, when Bellevue incorporated into a village, its population has nearly doubled to more than 16,000 people.

The three-year contract was approved for firefighters from IAFF Local 141.